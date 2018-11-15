Normani & 6Lack Go Through A Roller Coaster Ride Of Emotions In Powerful New Track ‘Waves’

Normani did it again. The singer has delivered yet another epic collab, & it’s a must-listen. Check out the new track, ‘Waves’ here!

Buckle up: Normani Kordei, 22, is riding a new wave. The former Fifth Harmony member released her latest solo track on Nov. 15, and it features none other than rap superstar 6Lack. “Waves” is just as emotional as you’d expect, and reaches a new depth that we’ve yet to see from the soulful singer!

The new track details the universally relatable experience of an on-again, off-again relationship. “First I blame you, then I want you//Fu**ing hate you, then I love you//I can’t help myself, no//When I have you, wanna leave you//If you go, that’s when I need you//I can’t help myself, no,” Normani heartachingly sings on the track. By the end of the track, 6lack dives in with a verse of his own as well.

On the morning of the song’s release, Normani talked about the song in a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe, explaining why she chose to collab with 6Lack. “He’s such an important artist, and I’ve been following his journey for a while now, and we’re really big fans of each other,” she said. “Our text messages pretty much look like we’re complimenting each other. He’s an amazing lyricist, and I feel like he took the record to a whole other level. I already love the record as is, but he totally exceeded any expectation I even had, which was pretty high, because I admire him as an artist.”

Listen to “Waves” above! The single serves as another one-off from the singer, but Normani also revealed in her interview with Zane, that her full-length will be coming in 2019. Cheers to that!