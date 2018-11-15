Noah Cyrus wore her wildest outfit yet at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B event, and we’re obsessed. Check out her scandalous ensemble.

When you’re at a Fashion Nova event, you have to turn up in a wild style! So it’s only fitting that Noah Cyrus, 18, hit the red carpet braless, in a sheer shirt. The “Stay Together” singer flaunted her perfect abs in a leopard print crop top that tried to be modest with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, but utterly failed in that department. Going braless under the sheer crop top means Noah’s nipples were visible to everyone at the event!

It’s hard to believe it, but this wasn’t even the most distracting part of her outfit. Noah paired the risqué shirt with satin cargo pants and furry heels featuring clear, plastic straps. She’s clearing taking some fashion cues from big sister Miley Cyrus‘ wild phase. Remember those days? This isn’t the first time that Noah has opted for the sheer shirt and braless combo. Shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Lil Xan, Noah posed on Instagram wearing nothing but a cropped white tee and a black pair of underwear. Scandalous!

Noah was out to celebrate the Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch event, which turned out to be an incredible night. The event was all about Cardi’s new collection, and the “I Like It” singer took to the stage to perform, too. Wearing a red body suit, Cardi looked sexy AF, and showed off some major moves. And it was super impressive — she twerked and dropped into the splits!

Joining Cardi and Noah at the November 14 event were stars like Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, NeNe Leakes, and even Bhad Bhabie. What a crowd.