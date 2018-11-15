Michelle Obama Jokes That George Clooney Is Her ‘Freebie’ During Hilarious Chat With Jimmy Kimmel

Michelle Obama made her first late night TV appearance since leaving the White House, stopping by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ She joked about how George Clooney is her ‘freebie’ if she ever gets to step out on Barack.

What a get! Jimmy Kimmel managed to land Michelle Obama‘s first late night appearance since she left the White House. The beloved 54-year-old former first lady is promoting her new memoir Becoming and Jimmy made sure to make good use of Michelle’s sense of humor and comedic timing when she stopped by on Nov. 15. The 51-year-old host noted how Michelle’s husband President Barack Obama told him there where things he wasn’t allowed to say as POTUS and the same went to Michelle. Jimmy then told her “As far as I’m concerned you can cut loose and say anything now,” then had her read off a list of things that she NEVER would have said as a sitting first lady.

Michelle looked into the camera and read such gems as “The whole eight years we were in the White House we used Laura Bush’s Netflix password,” as well as “I’m not sure which one is Sasha and which one is Malia.” She admitted, “You know? They agree!” as she revealed that “they go so mad every time I mix their names up” when it comes to her 17 and 20-year-old daughters.

The zinger of the night was the very last thing she was finally free to say now that she’s no longer FLOTUS. Michelle looked straight into the camera with a devilish glint in her eye and said “George Clooney is my freebie,” as she then looked over at Jimmy with a sly smile. The audience went wild for it, cheering her on. Man she has perfect comedic delivery.

Michelle has always had a blast whenever she stops by JKL. Her first appearance was in Oct. of 2012, where she hilariously rousted the host from the sound sleep of his bed with a bullhorn, reminding people not forget to vote in that year’s presidential election and other races. In addition to the skit, she also dished about her daughters’ Halloween plans as Malia was 14 and Sasha was just 11 and that her youngest planned to dress up in a full trick or treat costume. Now Malia is a sophomore Harvard student and Sasha is a senior in high school. Where has the time gone?