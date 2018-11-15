Mariah Carey: Why Her ‘Glitter” Album Reached #1 On iTunes Charts 17 Years Later

We’re just 1 day away from the release of Mariah Carey’s new album, ‘Caution’! But, fans are celebrating her 17-year-old album, ‘Glitter’ after it sparked to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart! And, wait until you hear why!

Mariah Carey, 48, has a lot to celebrate these days! She’s on the brink of releasing a brand new album, she just finished her advisor role on The Voice, and, her Glitter album just hit No. 1 on iTunes? — One of these is not like the other! Glitter, Mariah’s worst selling album, came out in 2001, and it jumped to the top spot on iTunes this week all because of her fans, the Lambs!

Mariah’s fans actually launched a #JusticeforGlitter social media campaign to bring notice to the “underrated” album that suffered scrutiny many years ago. Her fans have been promoting and supporting the album all month long online, and, it clearly paid off! As you may know, nearly two decades ago, Mariah’s film Glitter came out, followed by the album of the same name. Unfortunately, the musical drama was a major flop at the box office. But, other factors weighed in on the ill success of Glitter.

The movie was released on Sept. 21, 2001 — 10 days after the terrorist attacks in New York City’s World Trade Center, Washington D.C.’s Pentagon, and Pennsylvania’s Somerset County. The Glitter soundtrack was also released on the dayof the attacks, September 11, 2001. The project also suffered because it was released amid her public meltdown, as described by past reports. The singer reportedly she checked herself into a hospital for both medical and psychiatric care at the time.

Despite the turmoil back in 2001, Mimi’s fans have her back all these years later. “Who would have thought that after 17 years of its release, Glitter would be creeping in the top 10 of all genres on the ITunes Chart? No promotion just pure legend status,” one fan wrote. Many tweets of praise followed with the same tone, referring to Mariah as a “legend.”

The #JusticeForGlitter campaign has also been running ahead of Mariah’s 15th studio album, Caution, set for release on Friday, November 16. Her new album is the followup album to her 2014 record, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse and will feature recently released singles “With You” and “GTFO.”