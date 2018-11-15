Lauren Alaina’s Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks Of All Time — See Her Top 20 Gowns

Lauren Alaina looked like an actual Princess at the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14, so we’re taking a look back at her top fashion moments of all time! See pics below!

Lauren Alaina has come a long way since American Idol! The season 10 runner-up famously wore a frilly strapless, bright yellow dress on the finale show in 2011. Since then, her style has become more sophisticated and refined. But we love that she has kept her feminine style, wearing sparkly, full ball gowns every chance she gets. Luckily, country award shows are known for their over-the-top red carpets, so her girly style fits right in! At the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14, she looked like Cinderella in a blue ball gown by Randi Rahm. She carried the Ginza silver clutch with twisted S curve shape by EMM KUO and looked stunning.

At the CMT Music Awards in Nashville in June 2018, she wore a silver mini, covered with an asymmetrical brocade cape, which featured a thin gold belt. See the dress below — absolutely beautiful. Another fashion highlight for us was the periwinkle blue ball gown she wore at the 52nd ACM Awards in Las Vegas in April 2017. It was designed by Leanne Marshall and fit her like a glove. I also loved her 2017 CMA Awards gown — a maroon halter dress with a large cut-out on her chest — sexy!

At the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, she went more daring, wearing a black bodysuit with a sheer dress on top. It was beaded with blue and gold embellishments and absolutely gorgeous. We love that she isn’t afraid or color or to switch up the silhouette of her gowns. She loves a backless moment! See all of Lauren’s best fashion moments in the gallery of photos attached above!