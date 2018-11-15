Halsey Wears Sheer Dress With Draped Beading At Latin Grammys — See Red Carpet Pics

Ever since breaking up with G-Eazy, Halsey’s red carpet outfits just keep getting sexier. She wore a sheer dress with draped bearding that made her look naked at the Latin Grammys. We’ve got her pic and more from the event.

Halsey seems to keep showing ex G-Eazy what he’s missing on the red carpets she’s been hitting. As if the sheer black lingerie number she wore to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show wasn’t sexy enough, she topped herself at the 2018 Latin Grammy’s. The event was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 15 and the “Bad at Love” singer turned heads with her gown…or what little of it there was. The 24-year-old wore sheer nude fabric that hugged her curves, making her look totally naked. She accentuated it with carefully places draped beading all over the dress.

Steve Aoki definitely won the award for most colorful outfit of the evening. The 40-year-old record producer and DJ wore a bright long turquoise jacket over a kimono-like long dress that featured a yellow, black, red and purple circular pattern in the middle and horizontal stripes on orange and yellow along the bottom. He paired it with blue and green sandals and there’s no missing him in the crowd.

Fellow record producer and DJ Diplo, 40, went completely in the opposite direction, looking really toned down in a sleek black suit that was tailored to perfection. He added a pop of color with a sky-blue turtleneck and dark blue dress shoes. His Major Lazer band mate Walshy Fire went with color though, in a long red and black pattered jacket over a long white shirt and black pants. Puerto Rican Reggaeton singer and rapper Bad Bunny came dressed in an all black suit and black sunglasses.

The show has a whopping 49 categories to reflect all of the various styles of Latin music throughout the world with Spanish or Portuguese recordings. Colombian singing sensation J Balvin is up for the most awards of the night with a total of eight Latin Grammy nominations. Will Smith proved he can master anything, rapping in Spanish alongside Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony during a performance at telecast. You can check out our gallery of all of the attendees by clicking here.