Khloe Kardashian has just given birth to True Thompson in this all-new ‘KUWTK’ preview, and she doesn’t want to talk to her sisters about what’s gone down with Tristan Thompson. Watch now!

Khloe Kardashian has a lot going on in her life in this sneak peek of the Nov. 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Not only did she just give birth to True Thompson, she’s also dealing with Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. When her assistant talks about coming back to Cleveland the next week, Khloe is a little hesitant. “Why don’t we talk when we get a bit closer?” Khloe asks.

Khloe is a little overwhelmed by everyone reaching out to her about True’s birth and the Tristan drama. “I don’t have the energy for that right now,” Khloe says. “Everyone leave me alone.” Kourtney Kardashian tells Khloe that everyone just wants her to know that she’s got their full support.

“It’s also, everyone has their own sh*t that I know nothing about,” Khloe says to her sister. “And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it’s just, it’s a lot harder to filter through stuff when it’s this public and when I gave birth the following day. It’s just too much.” That’s one heck of an understatement.

Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Malika Haqq were able to make it to Cleveland before Khloe gave birth. They all fled to Cleveland to be by Khloe’s side in the wake of Tristan’s cheating scandal. Tristan was in the delivery room when Khloe gave birth, and it was understandably a little awkward between him and the rest of the family. Tristan and Kim even shared an awkward hug. But everyone put their differences aside for Khloe. Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!