Kourtney Kardashian Wears Bra Top For Family Fun With Scott Disick — Taunting Sofia Richie?

Whoa! it’s been ages since Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic alongside baby daddy Scott Disick. Now she’s sharing a photo of them dancing in Bali and she’s wearing a sexy bra top.

Hold everything! It has been over a year and half since Kourtney Kardashian shared any social media photos alongside the father of her three children Scott Disick. But she decided to get tongues wagging about how close they look in an Instagram pic she posted on Nov. 15. The 39-year-old is wearing a sexy blue bra top, flaunting her amazing cleavage and super toned abs as she does a cute dance with Scott, 35, along with the former couple’s sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3. His girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, can’t bee too pleased with Kourt openly showing off the great time she had with Scott while looking so damn good at the same time.

The family travelled to Bali last month to film their vacay for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it looks like their time together was well spent. Kourtney is all smiles, with her hands up in the air giving hang ten signs with her hands as she’s looking down at little Reign who is trying to copy his mama. To her right Scott is dabbing alongside his mini-me Mason. The last time Scott’s face has shown up any pics on Kourt’s Instagram was when they took their kids to Hawaii in April of 2017. Over a year and a half ago…that’s how rare this is!

And it’s not like they don’t hang out. Kourt and Scott do a great job coparenting and go on plenty of family vacations together but she never includes her ex in her IG pics, only her kids. All of the sudden single lady Kourtney is wearing a bra top and sharing pics as a loving family with The Lord. That has GOT to make Sofia really insecure. She already wasn’t too thrilled that he went on vacation with Kourtney to a tropical island where she was flaunting her body in bikinis. Now Sofia and the rest of the world can see that the former couple had adorable bonding time.

After Bali, Scott jetted to Australia to meet up with Sofia but things turned into a nightmare. After a few days in Sydney they headed to Melbourne’s Derby Day where Scott was paid a six figure guest appearance. An explosive fight went down between the couple that made Sofia start crying publicly and the pair then high tailed it out, leaving the horse races early because of her waterworks. They flew back to LA the following day, both looking miserable. Maybe he let Sofia in on the magical family time he had with Kourtney?