Kim Porter Found Dead: Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend & Mother To His Kids Dies At 47

So heartbreaking! Diddy’s ex and baby mama Kim Porter has been found dead in her LA home. We’ve got the details on her shocking death at just 47-years-old.

This is just so tragic. Kim Porter, the former model who was Diddy‘s longtime partner and baby mama has died in her LA area home at just 47-year-old. TMZ reports that around noon on Nov. 15, paramedics were called to her Toluca Lake home and dispatch audio indicates she was suffering from cardiac arrest. The site reports that she had been suffering from pneumonia recently but it’s unclear if that was the cause of her death. Kim’s passing was confirmed by her rep to Page Six. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.” Page Six also reported that there will be an autopsy to determine Kim’s cause of death.

Kim was the mom to Diddy’s kids Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James , 11, and D’Lila, 11. The pair began dating after on and off from 1994 to 2007 but never married. In addition to her children with Diddy, Kim has a son 27-year-old son Quincy from her relationship with Al B. Sure. The longtime couple took a break from 1999-2001 when Diddy — then Puff Daddy — entered into a high profile romance with one of his “great loves” Jennifer Lopez. That was around the time he launched his Sean John clothing line. She ultimately tired of his wandering ways and Diddy returned to dating Kim.

Kim’s friends began sending out their condolences via Twitter upon news of her shocking death at such a young age. New mom Gabrielle Union immediately thought about how this will impact her children, tweeting “This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! # RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God!”

This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2018

R.I.P. Kim Porter 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 prayers up for the family — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 15, 2018

Rapper Mase took to Instagram and posted a beautiful photo of Kim, captioning it “Can’t Believe Someone So Special and Contributed So Much… IM SPEECHLESS you were one of the first to believe in me as artist and believer

YOU EVEN VISITED ME IN CHURCH.” Talk show host Wendy Williams tweeted “just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim’s families. Rest In Peace.” R&B star Tevin Campbell tweeted “Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us. Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad.” Rapper Juicy J offered up “prayers.”

The LAPD tells HollywoodLife.com in a statement: “LAPD doesn’t confirm the identity, but we can confirm that we are currently handling a death investigation at the 10300 block of Woodbridge St. When officers arrived, there was a female deceased at the scene. We now have homicide detectives on scene just for the precaution to rule out any foul play.”