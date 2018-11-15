Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Twinning With Brown Bodysuits & Brunette Bobs In New Makeup Promo

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have never looked more alike than in photos from their new makeup collaboration! Yes, that’s right — KKW X KYLIE 2 is coming and here’s everything you need to know!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 21, know when a business idea works. — That’s why they’re collaborating for a second time on their beauty brands! KKW X KYLIE 2 will be available for purchase on Black Friday, November 23, only at KylieCosmetics.com. Both sisters took to Instagram to promote the upcoming collection, posting near identical promo photos on November 15. Click here to see the promo photos!

Kim and Kylie sported brunette bob haircuts in first photos from their second collaboration together. They almost look like twins, as both sisters were styled in cleavage-baring brown bodysuits. In the photo Kim posted, the two are sitting facing one another, with their legs intertwined together. While a serious Kim and Kylie could’ve passed for twins in the snap, they modeled different lip colors. — Kylie wore a deep burgundy lip with orange undertones, while Kim had on a darker nude lip.

Kylie also posted a photo from the upcoming collab. This time, it was a closeup shot of the sisters with a bronzy/pink glam job, with the same lip. The photo also features Kylie grabbing Kim’s face with their cheeks pressed against one another. Their hair appeared to be wet and wavy, with a subtle look at their white tanks.

While the sisters have not yet released any moe details about KKW X KYLIE 2, we’re sure it will be a major success. Their first collection sales, released in April 2017, did amazing. It’s also unclear if the collection will appear in Utla, as both sister recently announced that their products will be available in the makeup giant this month! Kim announced that her fragrances will hit Ulta shelves on November 25. Kylie revealed that her best-selling products will first be sold at Ulta, before she hopefully expands.