Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Spending Thanksgiving With Tristan After Split Rumor

Sounds like Khloe and Tristan will be breaking bread this Thanksgiving — not breaking up! The new parents are reportedly planning to spend the holidays in Cleveland.

Couples that spend Thanksgiving together, stay together, right? Because that’s exactly what Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are doing this November, according to TMZ. The couple, who share seven-month-old daughter True Thompson, will reportedly be sharing a Thanksgiving meal in Cleveland where Tristan plays basketball for the Cavaliers. Sounds like these two are still together and going strong despite such a rollercoaster relationship! Would Khloe really fly back out to Cleveland next week just in time for the holidays if she wasn’t trying to make things work with her baby daddy? Doubtful!

Khloe and True have been in Los Angeles recently due to Keeping Up With the Kardashians filming, according to the outlet, which is why they’ve been away from Tristan. But although they stuck around longer than planned because of the horrific fires spreading through SoCal neighborhoods, including Khloe’s, that isn’t going to stop them from returning to Tristan soon. Then their adorable threesome will be together just in time to pig out and give thanks — and they have a lot to be grateful for. In fact, the devastation left by the fires has actually reminded Khloe and Tristan of how blessed they are, a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart,” the insider said. “Are there issues still? Absolutely! But what people are going through really is putting things into perspective.”

These two are extra aware of what’s important — their family! Not Tristan’s April cheating scandal or the split rumors surrounding them in the months following.