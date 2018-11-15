Katy Perry is the latest artist to jump into the Christmas game. The singer just released a new holiday tune ‘Cozy Little Christmas’ and you can listen to it here.

Every year new artists tap into the holiday season by releasing Christmas music. Add Katy Perry to that list as the 34-year-old dropped a surprise new tune on Nov. 15 that will be bringing plenty of holiday joy. The singer played Santa by releasing “Cozy Little Christmas” exclusively via Amazon Music. It’s an upbeat, fun little bop where she sings in the chorus how “Nothing lights my fire baby like you do. I want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas with you.” Hmm, is she talking about boyfriend Orlando Bloom? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO KATY’S NEW HOLIDAY SONG.

The American Idol judge hinted about an hour of time about the song, tweeting out “Bout to sleigh in an hour” along with a photo of her popping up from a red and green wrapped Christmas box, wearing festive green earrings. In the teaser clip, festive sleigh bells could be heard so it was pretty obvious what was about to drop. Katy released a holiday song back in 2015 called “Every Day is a Holiday” but it was in conjunction with H&M’s Christmas shopping campaign. This is her first crack at the holiday market on her own.

Katy’s going to have some competition for the Christmas music audience in 2018. Jessie J dropped a festive album called This Christmas Day on Oct. 26, and she included some pretty sweet assists. Jessie’s disc includes duets of “Winter Wonderland” with Boyz II Men, and “The Christmas Song” with Babyface.

For all my friends secretly buying their tree already 🎁 SURPRISE! 🎁 Christmas comes early!🎄Stream my new original song #CozyLittleChristmas only on @AmazonMusic now! https://t.co/LAdQo7Sdds ❤️💚❤💚❤ pic.twitter.com/3miJsxDj8h — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 15, 2018

John Legend also dropped a holiday album on Oct. 26 as well. The smooth voiced singer released A Legendary Christmas which included duets with Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding. He’s even bringing his act on the road with a 25 city A Legendary Christmas Tour that kicks off Nov. 15 in Clearwater, FL. Talk about commitment to the holiday! But now Katy’s come to play and try to get a piece of the holiday cheer.