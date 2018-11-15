Kate Upton Shares 1st Pic Of Husband Justin Verlander With Newborn Daughter — Sweet Pic

Kate is giving fans a glimpse of her little one a week after welcoming her to the world! Take a look at Genevieve cradled in her dad’s arms, but be warned — this sweet father/daughter pic is a heart-melter!

Kate Upton, 26, and Justin Verlander, 35, became parents a week ago and look like they’re on cloud nine! After announcing little Genevieve’s Nov. 7 birth with a picture of her teeny hand and the side of her face, the married couple, who tied the knot in 2017, posted another sweet shot. In the new black-and-white photo, Justin was holding his baby girl and looking down at her with a huge smile. “Didn’t win #cyyoungaward, but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!” he wrote. So cute! While he may not have been selected as the best MLB pitcher, he still knew that he was going home a winner no matter what. That’s the spirit!

Kate clearly loved the pic of her husband and daughter too because the model reposted it to her account. But as much as we love this father/daughter shot, we can’t wait until the new mom shares a selfie with her baby girl — especially if she shows her sweet little face! We still don’t know whether Genevieve looks more like Kate or Justin, but let’s be honest, she can’t go wrong either way. The little one has a fab pair of parents who have so much love for each other. On their anniversary, Kate penned the sweetest message to her hubby alongside a picture from their wedding.

“This year has been the best year of my life!” she wrote. “It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year.”

Aw! We’re so happy to see these two so happy. Here’s to hoping they share baby pics a little more often than they did baby bump pics. Kate only showed off her perfect pregnancy body on social media a couple of times, but we can’t get enough of Genevieve. The more precious photos, the merrier!