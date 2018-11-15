13 Of The Kardashian Sisters’ Best Red Carpet Maternity Looks: Lace, High Slits & More

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have each made pregnancy look perfect in her own way! Take a look at the sisters’ best baby bump looks over the years.

The Kardashian sisters know a thing or two about slaying the red carpet — even when they’ve got a budding belly to accessorize! While Kylie Jenner, 21, chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps, Kourtney, 38, Kim, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, have all brought their baby bumps in front of the cameras at all stages of their pregnancy. Stylish maternity looks must run in the family! Kourtney, who had the first baby in the family back in 2009, started the sisters off strong with a chic lineup of form-fitting dresses. She wasn’t afraid to show off her pregnancy curves and looked incredible doing it!

Kim was the next Kardashian sister to announce that she was expecting, and we can’t even count all of the times the icon has wowed us with her baby bump. For starters, who could forget the time Kim showed up to the LACMA red carpet in a sheer black gown? Her tummy was on full display! But that’s no surprise considering she hasn’t shied away from showing skin on the red carpet all pregnancy long. From a plunging white gown at a charity gala to a floral dress at the Met Ball with a thigh-high slit, the reality star loves a good red carpet risk.

Since Khloe didn’t confirm her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson, 27, until late in the game, though, the new mom hasn’t racked up as many maternity looks on the red carpet. In fact, the only times she sported a baby bump at an event, she was covering her stomach up! From an oversized black coat to a baggy hoodie dress a la Ariana Grande, Khloe got creative in keeping her baby bump on the DL.

So which Kardashian mom pulled off her pregnancy looks best? Take a look at the gallery above to take a look at how amazing they each looked dressing for two!