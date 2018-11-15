Kanye West Sang Backstreet Boys Karaoke With Mark Zuckerberg & I Need Them To Tell Me Why

Here’s a sentence I thought I’d never write: Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg are apparently Backstreet Boy stans. The friends(??) got down to ‘I Want It That Way’ at karaoke together!

Quick question: WTF? Kanye West just tweeted out a blurry photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg belting out a song together, writing, “We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way.” It’s unclear when the pic was taken. It took a long time to write this, considering I had to process the fact that 1. Kanye and Mark chill together 2. they’re close enough friends that they hit karaoke bars together 3. they sang Backstreet Boys together and 4. Kanye is a BSB stan. What a time to be alive.

Unfortunately, Kanye didn’t share a video of the duet. That may be a good thing; I would have curled up in a ball somewhere trying to dissect it. No comment from Zuck on this magical team up yet, but I’m going to refresh Facebook until he answers this extremely important question: TELL ME WHY. Kanye also didn’t include any context for the chill session in his tweet.

Maybe he’s shopping for a new best friend, considering he just dumped President Donald Trump after his politics got a little too crazy for his taste. Well, that, and wife Kim Kardashian “educated him” on the president’s actual policies. After that, he pretty much ghosted Trump. Can’t blame him!

We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP — ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018

Kanye must have been thrilled to get an audience with Zuck, though. Back in 2016, during his breakdown, Kanye asked the Facebook founder for $1 billion to cancel his $53 million debt and invest in “Kanye West ideas.” That… didn’t happen, but there’s apparently no love lost between the two. So, are Kanye and Mark cooking up a project together. Get Kris Jenner in here — this is a case for the FBI.