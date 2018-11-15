Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Thong Underwear While Wearing Low-Hanging Pants On Set Of New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez showed off her thong underwear underneath some dress pants for a music video with DJ Khaled! See her latest, sexiest look!

Jennifer Lopez wore an extremely steamy outfit while on the set of her latest music video with DJ Khaled in Miami. While donning very low-cut dress pants, J.Lo showed off her thong underwear that also matched her plaid pants. On top of that, she accessorized with a ton of necklaces and bracelets. If anything, this only gets us more excited for her upcoming music video’s release. Check out her revealing look right here!

Speaking of music videos, she stunned in her latest music video of “Te Guste” with Bad Bunny. In addition to steaming up the small screen, the two slayed with their vocals. Bad Bunny begins the song, singing, “Baby, no te hagas sé que te gusté, te gusté, ah / Me miraste y te busqué.”And from there, Jennifer starts singing, “Pero dime qué más / Tú hablas mucho y no haces na.”

Before that, Jennifer caused a flurry of engagement speculation by wearing a ring on that finger. While the pop star was with Alex Rodriguez at Game Two of the World Series, Jen was caught on Alex’s Instagram while the two of them were pretending to do a play-by-play. At one point, J.Lo brought her hand up and she inadvertently showcased a huge diamond ring on that finger.

