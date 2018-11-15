Is Halsey Heartbroken Over New Pics Of G-Eazy & Mystery Woman? Her Feelings Revealed

Is Halsey upset over the fact that her ex G-Eazy was spotted out with a mystery woman? A source close to Halsey told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted!

Halsey feels that she made the right decision to move on from G-Eazy especially after he was spotted out with a new woman, later identified as Christina Roseann Ray. A source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is “stung” but not crushed. “While it does sting a bit, seeing the pictures of G-Eazy looking all loved up with that other girl have not crushed Halsey or made her want him back,” our source told us. “It’s the total opposite and it’s just made her even more sure she wants to move on from him because it just really hits home the fact that he can never be alone.”

If anything, seeing those pics of the two of them together has allowed Halsey to be more resolved in the aftermath of her breakup with G-Eazy. “So in a way him acting this way and getting so close to someone new this fast is good for her,” our source went on to say. “It’s making it easier for her to get free and move on.”

While it’s made her look at her own split more positively, Halsey is still a little hurt to see her ex with another woman. “It obviously still hurts to see, but she’s choosing to rise above it and be happy,” our source added. “She knows she has so much to be grateful for and she’s focused on that. She’s feeling very strong and happy to be single.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding Halsey and G-Eazy. In the meantime, check out all of Halsey’s latest pics in our gallery above.