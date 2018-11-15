Hailey Baldwin Supports Justin Bieber’s Decision To Give Up Music: He ‘Deserves’ A Break
It’s hard to imagine Justin Bieber not dominating pop charts, but Hailey Baldwin’s not worried, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why his wife thinks the break is much needed, and what exactly you can expect going forward.
Justin Bieber, 24, shocked the world when it learned that he’d take a break from topping music charts. His decision to forego music in favor of “a season of self-discovery” was first reported by People on Nov. 14, and we have even more details on what this major life change will entail…and how Hailey Baldwin’s coping. “Hailey completely supports Justin’s desire to take a break from music and is actually very happy about that decision,” a source close to Hailey EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. And it wasn’t a decision made for the fun of it, as our source adds, “Hailey realizes Justin has been under a ton of pressure for most of his life and thinks it will be really good for him to slow down for a while. She sees how hard Justin has been working for years now and is relieved he recognizes when it’s time to pump the brakes.” Justin’s first single and hit, “One Time,” came out in 2009. Just shy of a decade later, Justin now wants to enjoy life with his new bride, whom he legally wed on Sept. 13.
But don’t expect to hear total silence on the airwaves from Bieber. Even though “a new album and a tour is not at all near” as such projects are not being “talked about or even being really romanticized” in the pop star’s mind, we may still hear his heavenly voice, as our fifth source, who’s close to Justin, tells us. “He might do some tracks with someone like DJ Khaled,” but still, “a full album and a full focus on music is not anything he is really interested in.” We’ll make do with the five albums Justin has blessed us with in the meantime.