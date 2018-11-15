Hailey Baldwin Supports Justin Bieber’s Decision To Give Up Music: He ‘Deserves’ A Break

It’s hard to imagine Justin Bieber not dominating pop charts, but Hailey Baldwin’s not worried, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why his wife thinks the break is much needed, and what exactly you can expect going forward.

Justin Bieber, 24, shocked the world when it learned that he’d take a break from topping music charts. His decision to forego music in favor of “a season of self-discovery” was first reported by People on Nov. 14, and we have even more details on what this major life change will entail…and how Hailey Baldwin’s coping. “Hailey completely supports Justin’s desire to take a break from music and is actually very happy about that decision,” a source close to Hailey EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. And it wasn’t a decision made for the fun of it, as our source adds, “Hailey realizes Justin has been under a ton of pressure for most of his life and thinks it will be really good for him to slow down for a while. She sees how hard Justin has been working for years now and is relieved he recognizes when it’s time to pump the brakes.” Justin’s first single and hit, “One Time,” came out in 2009. Just shy of a decade later, Justin now wants to enjoy life with his new bride, whom he legally wed on Sept. 13.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter to join her husband in his work hiatus. “Hailey thinks Justin deserves a break, but her career is taking off now more than ever, so she’s determined to keep working on her modeling career,” our source explains. Hailey’s resume is really popping right now, as she just promoted her new “Hailey loves spending every moment with Justin and it would be a dream to have him travel the world with her while she’s working,” our source continues. The couple have already been traveling back-and-forth between the U.S., Europe and Canada since their secret nuptials, and we’ve often reported the many PDA pictures that surfaced from those work trips and getaways! But don’t expectdaughter to join her husband in his work hiatus. “Hailey thinks Justin deserves a break, but her career is taking off now more than ever, so she’s determined to keep working on her modeling career,” our source explains. Hailey’s resume is really popping right now, as she just promoted her new clothing line with PrettyLittleThing on Nov. 5, in addition to being a staple on major runways! With Hailey being the current breadwinner and Justin reaping the fruits of his past labors, “it’s the perfect arrangement for them right now and makes them both really happy,” our source says.

A second source confirms what our first insider is telling us, also saying that the model is being “very supportive” of the break. But her attitude should come as no surprise, as “she’s a very relaxed and supportive friend and human being to begin with,” our other source explains. Hailey also doesn’t need to be too concerned, as our insider adds that “she knows he’ll get back into [music] again.” Yes, seriously! “But seeing as the relationship is still in the beginning stages, she’s into the fact that he’s not tied to a schedule and is focusing on his faith and himself,” our source explains to us. “When he’s ready to make new music, she’ll support him through that, too. She’s so happy and in love with him that as long as he’s happy, she is too. Religion, family and God is very important to both of them.” Hailey and Justin are frequent visitors of Hillsong Church, after all.

And there’s yet another reason Hailey’s playing the supportive wife — she’s a boss lady, first of all. She has her own moola! “Justin has all the money in the world and Hailey isn’t doing to bad herself. She is working a lot and looking to make her own empire and she loves being the breadwinner right now in the relationship,” our third source close to Hailey EXCLUSIVELY tells us. Amen to reversing gender norms! “She loves doing her part since she never wants things with Justin to fall apart because there would be any stress on finances,” our source explains. “It’s not about his money or his career, its about the person he is and she loves that person with all her heart. They both work hard and she loves being in a relationship where both are talented enough to make a living and support each other. It adds to their dynamic.”

But don’t expect to hear total silence on the airwaves from Bieber. Even though “a new album and a tour is not at all near” as such projects are not being “talked about or even being really romanticized” in the pop star’s mind, we may still hear his heavenly voice, as our fifth source, who’s close to Justin, tells us. “He might do some tracks with someone like DJ Khaled,” but still, “a full album and a full focus on music is not anything he is really interested in.” We’ll make do with the five albums Justin has blessed us with in the meantime.