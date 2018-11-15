Gwen Stefani: Inside Her Surrogacy Plans To Make Blake Shelton’s Fatherhood Dreams Come True

Are Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton having a baby through surrogacy? A source close to Gwen told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she and Blake are ‘open’ to ‘growing their family’ through ‘all avenues.’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “determined to have a child together” and are apparently close to finding a surrogate, according to US Weekly. A source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are definitely up for expanding their family together any way possible. “Gwen is madly in love with Blake and is open to doing anything to make him feel happy, complete and satisfied — that includes having a child via surrogacy,” our source said. “Gwen and Blake have discussed all avenues of growing their family, including adoption, surrogacy and even traditional pregnancy.”

When it comes down to it, undergoing a pregnancy herself might be dangerous for Gwen — but she sincerely wants Blake to have the experience of being a parent. “Gwen knows that with her age, a pregnancy might be challenging so she has given surrogacy serious consideration,” our source went on to say. “Gwen knows how wonderful becoming a parent is, and she would love for Blake to share in that experience.”

In terms of these plans for growing their family, the topic comes up a lot with Blake and Gwen. “They discuss their plans for the future all the time and after watching other friends go through the process, surrogacy is something they both are seriously considering,” our source added. “Gwen wants to help give Blake the baby he has always wanted and make his fatherhood dreams come true.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Gwen and Blake. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of the couple from 2018 in our gallery above!