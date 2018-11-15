Lil Mama reaches out to music legend Kelly Price in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ to talk about the next chapter of her career. Watch now!

Lil Mama sets up an important meeting with R&B artist Kelly Price, who has worked with artists like Biggie Smalls, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 15 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. “The reason why I really brought you here is because I want to sing,” Lil Mama says to Kelly.

Kelly asks Lil Mama why she wants to sing. “All my life I’ve always shadowed my mom. She knew I could sing, and she would always encourage me,” Lil Mama says. “My mom ascending has never been an easy thing for me. But one thing I know about my mother is that she would want her legacy to continue as a singer, so now it’s about me finding the bravery, the courage, to share that gift with the world. I think that Kelly Price is the perfect person to bridge that gap.”

Throughout this season, Lil Mama has been really trying to reinvent herself and set up the next stage of her music career. She’s ready to break out and release an amazing follow-up to her smash hit “Lip Gloss.” Lil Mama has had to confront her past, and it hasn’t been easy for her. But she continues to put forth a lot of effort to move forward.

Here’s the synopsis for Nov. 15 episode: “Bow beings to unravel after his shocking breakup with Kiyomi, and Lil Mama faces the music by confronting her fears in the studio. Meanwhile, Jhonni tears through Jamaica pushing Deb to the edge!” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.