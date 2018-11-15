‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale: Major Secrets Are Revealed In The Midst Of A Wind Storm

Seattle was hit with a huge wind storm during the Nov. 15 fall finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, but that ended up being the LEAST of everyone’s worries!

The Grey’s Anatomy Nov. 15 fall finale, titled “Blowin’ In The Wind”, left us with so many cliffhangers, we don’t even know where to begin in rehashing it all! But alas, we will try. Let us begin with the fact that Teddy finally told Owen she’s pregnant with his baby! It only took her half a season to do so, but hey — we’re not judging. She told the baby daddy in the middle of a surgery, so he barely had any time to react. However, when he finally did, he seemed completely shocked. It’s what he always wanted — but it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Amelia just revealed she wants to officially foster Betty (yes, Betty’s back) — another step in the process of her and Owen building a family together. But little does she know that Owen and Teddy are about to drop a major bomb on her. While the episode ended with Owen discovering he’s about to be a biological father, Amelia was still left in the dark — literally, too. In the final seconds, as she, Owen, and Teddy boarded an elevator together, the power in the hospital completely shut down. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Maggie also had a secret to share after Meredith urged her to make up with Jackson because his mom was recently diagnosed with cancer and he’ll be needing her support. Richard and Jackson still don’t know about the cancer yet, but Maggie seemed to be on the brink of telling Jackson the news towards the end of the episode. However, like we said, the power went out just before she could rip the metaphorical band-aid off. Even so, Jackson and Maggie both decided to forgive and forget after their argument last week, as they quickly realized there are far more important things in life to be upset about (ie. Catherine’s cancer). And Richard just doesn’t know about her illness yet because when he called Catherine back, Tom answered, and Richard hung up because he assumed the worst — that they’re having an affair behind his back.

Obviously Tom and Catherine are not hooking up, but a few people that were getting some action this week were none other than Alex and Jo and Nico and Levi! Alex and Jo got caught at home due to the wind storm, so they decided to have a second honeymoon. It was super cute and fun, but Jo also realized that Alex never sent in their marriage certificate, so technically they’re not yet married. However, she insisted he send it in as soon as the storm died down, so they’ll legally be married in no time. And Nico and Levi’s hot hookup happened in the back of an ambulance — after Levi basically saved Nico’s life. Nico got knocked down outside, Levi scooped him up, and after a rousing speech about why he never realized he was gay, they went at it like two high schoolers. It was super sweet, and definitely HOT!

And last but not least, Meredith quickly realized she’s now in the midst of a love triangle. Just minutes after she planned to go out for drinks with Link, Andrew cornered her in an exam room and confessed that he has his own crush on her. He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about their kiss at Alex and Jo’s wedding and wouldn’t mind having another go at it! DeLuca said he realizes that she “has options”, but he’d really like her to consider him as one of them. And that smile Andrew gave Meredith, when she said she’d think about it — we were swooning! We kind of think we’re #TeamDeLuca right now. It also doesn’t hurt that Meredith got caught in an elevator with just Andrew when the power inside the hospital went out.

Want more Grey’s Anatomy? Season 15 will return with new episodes in early 2019 — on Thursdays at 8pm on ABC.