Dream Kardashian’s Magical 2nd Birthday Party: Fairy Wings, Baby Bentleys & More

This birthday party was what dreams are made of — which is fitting, considering who it was for! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream turned two in style. See her party pics for yourself!

If you didn’t think you could be jealous of a two-year-old, think again! Dream Kardashian rang in her second year on Nov. 14, four days after her birthday, with the sweetest of celebrations. Her aunts Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 21, were all in attendance and posting pics to social media, but the birthday girl stole the show! And how could she not have been the center of attention in a blue fairy dress with a halter neck and a tulle skirt, as well as a matching flower headband and belt? She was too precious for words! [CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF DREAM’S FAIRY PARTY.]

Dream fit right into the party’s theme, which was an adorable fairy land. At the center of everything was a teepee draped in leaves and butterflies with a pile of colorful pillows surrounding the table beneath. The food spread was out of this world, complete with candy apples, chocolate-covered pretzels, pastel donuts and a baby blue birthday cake. And as if all of that wasn’t cute enough, guests could grab fairy wings or dinosaur hoodies on their way into the party — and then meet two women dressed to the nines in legit fairy costumes. They looked like they could fly out the door!

Even with all of that going on, Dream still got stacks of birthday presents! The only one featured on Instagram for now, though, is a dark blue glittery car — specifically a baby Bentley. Too cute!

See what we meant about being jealous of a two-year-old? Dream’s party couldn’t have been more magical, and we hope the little cutie pie enjoyed her special day.