We’re not sure if Charles Melton was a fan of the new episode of ‘Riverdale.’ He had to watch his girlfriend, Camila Mendes, have a passionate makeout session with co-star KJ Apa, which Archie’s actor happily filmed!

Off-screen, Camila Mendes’ lover is Charles Melton, 27. But on-screen, that title goes to KJ Apa, 21 (well, his character Archie). Seeing that all three star on the same television show, Riverdale, we’ve wondered if that showmance ever gets awkward. Charles put our curiosity to rest in a hilarious moment that KJ posted to his Instagram Story on Nov. 14, bless his soul. He filmed Charles watching KJ make out with his girlfriend in the Nov. 14 episode of Riverdale, that sadistic mastermind! Camila was even pinned against a locker, to crank the cringe factor even higher. Charles then turned to give the camera puppy dog eyes, and we’re now seriously debating if The CW Network should censor all Veronica and Archie moments. You know, for poor Charles’ sake — watch the clip below!

Don’t fret too much over KJ’s antics, or his shirtless scenes. Charles and Camila have been a tight unit since they confirmed their relationship on Oct. 7! Camila won’t put up with anyone who believes otherwise, as she proved in a lengthy clapback to a fan who questioned her happiness. As we’ve told you on Nov. 12, the doubter posted side-by-side paparazzi pictures on Instagram, one showing a straight-faced Camila and Charles, and the other showing Camila smiling with her ex-boyfriend, Victor Houston, whom she broke up with in August. “Sorry but I have to post it. Cami looked happier with Victor,” the user captioned the post.

“I feel silly responding to this, but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life,” Camila commented under the now-deleted post. “It’s absurd to me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about.” We hope Charles reads this comment if he ever gets uncomfortable watching a Veronica and Archie PDA scene again!

Cover your eyes, Charles! However, Camila and KJ’s on-screen intimacy is nothing new, as their characters have been dating since the Season One finale of Riverdale (well, disregarding that one break). We’re sure Charles isn’t actually sweating over who has Baby Dragon’s heart, and yes, that’s his nickname for his boo. Camila revealed how she and her boy toy coined that pet name just two days ago! “I can be quite…I guess just ferocious is the only word, but it’s like a cute type of ferocious,” she explained to Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight. “I’m Brazilian, we’re like passionate, so sometimes it’s like a little baby dragon comes out.” Yup, we’re definitely shipping this relationship…sorry, Archie!