Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, & More Celebs Mourn The Death Of Kim Porter: See Touching Tributes

Heartbroken Missy Elliott led the celebrity tributes to Kim Porter, shortly after Diddy’s model and actress ex was found dead at home on Nov. 15.

Missy Elliott, 47, was left heartbroken on Nov. 15 after news broke that Kim Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home. The model, who was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, was the same age as the “Work It” singer, who tweeted, “This is so heartbreaking. Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength.”

But Missy wasn’t the only celeb to pay tribute to the mom who left behind four children – sons Quincy, 27, and Christian, 20, and twin 11-year-old daughters Jessie and D’Lila. Fellow rapper 50 Cent, 43, posted a photo of the former couple on his Instagram page, adding the caption, “R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now he loved her for real, soul mate type s***. Chin up Puff, Positive vibes only.”

Questlove, 47, also tweeted his condolences and shock, writing, “Yo man… heart goes out to the family.” Rapper Mase, 41, who was a star of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records at the time Kim started dating the music mogul, wrote on Instagram, “Can’t Believe Someone So Special and Contributed So Much… IM SPEECHLESS you were one of the first to believe in me as artist and believer.”

R&B singer Tevin Campbell, 42, tweeted, “Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us. Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad.” The “Al B.” that Tevin referred to is Al B. Sure, the 50-year-old crooner who fathered Kim’s oldest child, Quincy.

This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2018

Devastated about #KimPorter. She was a true light on this earth. Not just beautiful but truly kind and generous of spirit always. Grace personified. Prayers for her family. 🙏🏾 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) November 15, 2018

Actress Sanaa Lathan, 47, shared her feelings on Twitter too, writing, “Devastated about #KimPorter. She was a true light on this earth. Not just beautiful but truly kind and generous of spirit always. Grace personified. Prayers for her family.” Talk show host Wendy Williams, 53, also shared her condolences, tweeting, “I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim’s families. Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile actress Gabrielle Union, 46, expressed the feelings of many, celebs and fans alike by tweeting, “This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover [sic] ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God!”