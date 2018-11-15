Cardi B Laments That She’s ‘Depressed’ Over Her ‘Skinny’ Post-Baby Body: ‘I Can’t Stop Losing Weight’

It’s a problem that millions of moms around the world would love to have. But Cardi B wants you to know she’s not happy with her thin post-baby body!

Cardi B “can’t stop losing weight” and it’s making her depressed. That’s what the “I Like It” Bronx rapper told her Instagram followers in a live video on Nov. 15. The 26-year-old – who gave birth to her first child, Kulture, on July 10 – is lamenting the fact that she is now too thin for her liking. “It’s really been depressing me and making me sad, losing weight,” she told her 35.6 million followers. “My titties are saggy. I don’t have a problem with them, but I want to gain weight.”

The former exotic dancer does love some aspects of her new post-baby body though. She said, “I got a six-pack right now but I need my thighs.” And, while many new moms are clamoring to ditch the pounds, she’s on a quest to put some back on. “I’m really trying to gain weight and it’s really hard,” the New Yorker said. “After I gave birth I was so thirsty to lose all the baby weight, now it’s hard for me to gain weight and I hate it.”

Cardi revealed that her mom and dad are trying to help her to regain her curvy figure, but it’s not working. She said, “Then my parents, they don’t understand the more they force me to eat, the more I don’t want to eat… I have no appetite at all. This s*** is so stressful.”

It’s not the first time that Cardi has complained about losing too much weight. On Oct. 8 she posted an Instagram photo of herself showing off her flat abs as she wore leather pants and a matching black bra. But she captioned the pic, “Now that I lost all the baby weight, I gotta gain some back.” It seems that – for the time-being at least – that’s proving more challenging than she may have initially thought!