Cardi B Jokes About ‘Punching’ Bitches ‘In The Face’ 6 Weeks After Arrest For Instigating Fight

Cardi B’s got jokes. The rapper shared an Instagram post on Nov. 14, which proved JUST how real she still keeps it!

Cardi B, 26, won’t be changing her ways anytime soon. The Bronx native is proud of her roots, and despite fame, she’s not afraid to resort to her old habits to solve a problem. Cardi took to Instagram on Nov. 14 to talk about just how real she keeps it. “Don’t ask me for advice, I still think punching bitches in the face is the right answer,” she wrote in a post. The message was followed by three laughing emojis, so it’s tough to tell just how serious the rapper was, but it seems like she was just cracking jokes. HollywoodLife reached out to Cardi’s rep for comment which was not immediately returned.

The joke about physical violence comes just 6 weeks after Cardi found herself in the middle of an actual altercation. It was on Oct. 1 that Cardi B surrendered to police, following her involvement with an attack on two bartenders at a Queens, New York strip club. While the rapper denied her involvement with the brawl for weeks, ultimately, she turned herself in to a Flushing, Queens precinct in New York City, for what went down that night. The two bartenders, sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi, allegedly had a long-standing beef with the rapper, because Cardi believed Jade had slept with her husband, Offset. The female MC received a desk appearance for “reckless assault, misdemeanor offensive, and she’s released to the 109 Precinct,” said NYPD. “She was given a desk appearance ticket and she’s going to appear at a later date and the charges were for assault and reckless endangerment. She’s been released,” they added in a statement.

Unfortunately for Cardi, that won’t be the last she sees of the twins. Fellow rapper, Tekashi69, is about to make them video stars! The musician is reportedly enlisting both ladies to star in his upcoming music video. It was a shade-filled move from 6ix9ine, given that he is already working with Nicki Minaj on the track.

Leave it to Cardi to ALWAYS speak her mind. We love her honest social media posts, and this one is definitely one for the books. You do you, Cardi!