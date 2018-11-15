Cardi B Stuns After Baby In Sexy Gold Bra Top & Pants At Fashion Nova After-Party

Yass, Queen! Cardi B stunned at the after party for her Fashion Nova collection launch in an outfit that looks like a million bucks but only costs $59!

Fashion Nova must be thrilled to be on the good side of Cardi B, because the star is showcasing her new collection with the brand to perfection! She just hosted a launch party, where Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, Noah Cyrus and many more rocked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. Cardi wore her Check The Resume Tweed Matching Set in Black/White with a white bra underneath. She looked hot with sleek, straight hair in a center part and bright purple eye makeup. At the party, Cardi performed in a tiny red bodysuit and twerked into a SPLIT — watch it here.

For the after party, she changed into the Party Like A Rockstar Set in Gold, which is less than $60! The set features a crop top and high-waisted faux leather pants. Damn! Cardi just had a baby a few months ago, little Kulture, but her waist looks smaller than ever before! Talk about a bounce back! She looks absolutely amazing. Cardi is seriously making money move — she just signed a deal as the newest face of Reebok athletic apparel. This singer and style icon is unstoppable!

Cardi can pretty much rock any outfit and look totally amazing, but we love this gold outfit so much! She looks happy and healthy and totally hot! She accessorized with gold strappy sandals, long white nails and a silver and diamond bracelet. It’s Cardi’s world, we’re just living in it!