Cardi B Twerks Into A Split At Her Fashion Nova Launch Party — Wild Video

The girl’s got moves! Cardi B hit the stage at her Fashion Nova launch party for a performance and showed off her epic dancing skills. She twerked into a split in front of EVERYONE! Watch now!

Cardi B, 26, can’t stop, won’t stop! Her Fashion Nova launch party on Nov. 14 was all about her, and her performance was totally lit. She took to the stage, and her dancing was absolute fire. Cardi was really feeling herself! She started twerking up a storm and even twerked into a split. Like, WHOA.

The rapper sizzled in a sparkling red bodysuit. Can you believe she had a baby in July 2018? Her post-baby body is amazing. The event was in honor of Cardi launching her first collaboration with Fashion Nova. Before her performance, she hit the red carpet in the most fierce power suit. She flashed her toned abs and major cleavage in a crop top, along with a matching jacket and mini skirt.

Her Fashion Nova party was full of stars. Iggy Azalea, Khloe Kardashian, Noah Cyrus, Danielle Bregoli, and more celebs attended the event. Her collection has already sold out! That’s the power of Cardi B! The rapper and new mom to baby Kulture has been going non-stop lately. The day before her launch party, she performed at the Pandora Beyond show in New York on Nov. 13. She showed off her twerking skills then, too! She rocked a black fringe bra top and matching skirt.

Cardi B is set to judge a new hip-hop reality competition series Rhythm & Flow on Netflix in 2019. When the haters called her out for not being “qualified,” she had something to say about it. “I don’t give a f**k if you think I’m not qualified as a judge. B*tch I make good f–king music, ‘cus you know my name and you know my mother f**king records, right, b*tch? I make hits!” she said in an Instagram video.