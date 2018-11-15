Britney Spears ‘More Eager Than Ever’ To Get Engaged To BF Sam Asghari After CA Fires: Life Is Short

Britney Spears has been very ‘shaken’ by the recent wildfires and the tragedy has made her reevaluate life. Now she doesn’t want to ‘waste a moment’ and is hoping for a holiday proposal.

Britney Spears, 36, and Sam Asghari, 24, have been together for nearly two years and the fitness fanatics who love working out seem to be the perfect couple. Now, an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that if Britney gets her holiday wish she’ll soon be wearing a ring on THAT finger. According to a pal of the pop star the recent wildfires in California — which caused her to evacuate her Thousand Oaks home on Nov. 13 — have got her thinking about the future. She doesn’t want to “waste a moment” and is ready for her model man to pop the question, our source says.

“Britney has been very shaken up by the fires. She’s feeling so lucky to be out of danger with her family, but it’s still very emotional for her,” our insider says. “She’s going to be making a lot of donations to help the victims and she’s making a point to let everyone in her life know how much she loves them. She and Sam are already like two peas in a pod, but this tragedy has made her even more aware of how lucky she is and how very much she loves him. She knows she wants to spend her life with him, he’s her Prince Charming and the fires this week have reminded her how very precious life can be and it’s made her really focus on not wasting one moment. Britney’s more eager than ever to get engaged to Sam and she wants it to happen over the holidays this year.” To quote on of her hits, we think Sam would be crazy not to.

We have every reason to believe that Britney will get the commitment she wants from Sam because he is clearly head over heels for her. Not only do they looks so in love on Instagram, he also already calls her ‘wifey’. Of course there is one major thing standing in the way of these two taking that next step — her dad Jamie Spears. As a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “he feels like it is his duty to protect her and her brand from people or boyfriends who are trying to gain fame, money or notoriety from Brit.” We totally understand why Brit’s dad would be protective but we truly believe Sam is with Britney for all the right reasons and we can’t wait to see her finally get her fairytale wedding.