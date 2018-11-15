Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Fans Convinced They’ve Finally Split After She Covers Up Her Tattoo Of Him

Did Big Sean & Jhene Aiko break up? Fans think a split went down after she covered up his tattoo!

When it comes to celebrity breakups, most times you can predict a split is about to be announced after certain tattoos couples have gotten with or of each other start to get changed into newer ink. Take for instance Pete Davidson‘s altering of his bunny ears tattoo into a heart. Such might be the case with Big Sean and Jhene Aiko. Recently, Jhene covered up the tattoo she has of Big Sean’s face and while she’s gotten temporary tattoos over his inked mug in the past, this seems to be permanent.

However, Jhene recently took to Twitter and seemingly dispelled any split rumors. “i covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy,” she tweeted. “NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!” This is a pretty good denial, but time will tell whether or not these two have actually remained together through this tattoo drama.

This isn’t the first time breakup rumors have swirled surrounding these two. In fact, fans thought the two of them had went their separate ways after an alleged, but unconfirmed cheating scandal in March when Big Sean was spied talking with Nicole Scherzinger at an Oscars party. “Jhene and Big Sean are all good, they have a lot of love for each other and are still together,” a source close to Big Sean and Jhene told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Jhene and Sean tease each other all the time and often on social media. They always poke fun at each other but there is nothing wrong in the relationship and they are not broken up. She gets frustrated with him sometimes so she may unfollow him just to take a break from it, or to give him a hard time, and but that’s all.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Big Sean and Jhene. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics together in our gallery above!