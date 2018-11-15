Ariana Grande Ditches Signature Ponytail For Short Bob — See Major Hair Makeover

OMG! We used to lose our minds when Ariana ditched her ponytail to wear her hair down, and now it looks like she cut it all off! See her makeover by clicking below!

Ariana Grande, 25, has a bob! The singer posted this photo on Instagram (below) with the caption, “this filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they’re there.” But we were not concerned about her eyebrows — we were looking at her short hair! Did she just chop it all off? Ari posted the pic on Nov. 15 — we need more information! It looks like she took the selfie in a car, and she’s glowing in the sunlight. We never saw this coming, but we are LOVING IT!

Many people get a major hair makeover after a breakup — either cutting their hair, or dying it, and it seems like Ari did just that. She just broke off her engagement with SNL star Pete Davidson in mid-October after a particularly trying year. There was a terror attack at the Manchester Arena during her concert in May 2017, and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller committed suicide in September 2018. We think Ari needs to focus on herself right now, and hopefully this new hair makeover is giving her a major confidence boost!

Ari is known worldwide for that signature high pony, so maybe this fresh haircut is signifying a new chapter in her life. We think she looks totally cute and sweet with the long bob, plus, the cut is totally trendy right now!