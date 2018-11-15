Could Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Kids Split Up & Live With Their Favorite Parent? — Family Lawyer Explains

Could Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach a custody deal that splits up the kids, with each living with their favorite parent? A lawyer EXCLUSIVELY tells us if that’ll happen.

The clock is ticking, and Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, are reportedly working hard to beat the Dec. 4 deadline. That’s when the couple is expected to be back in court for the start of their custody trial, and they reportedly want to work out an agreement beforehand. With all this talk of custody, could their six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10 — end up separated anyway? Could Vivienne pick to live with Brad with Knox choosing to stay with Angie? “Certainly, that can happen,” David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, but he says the scenario where some of the kids live with different parents “generally deals with older children.”

“Typically the courts want to keep all the kids together because they want to maintain the continuity of the relationships,” David tells HollywoodLife.com, “but if there are huge age gaps as there are with Brad and Angelina’s children, that can be a factor. It’s generally disfavored and the courts try and keep the kids together.”

Could Bad or Angelina fight to keep all the kids together? Things have become quite nasty in the lead-up to this reported trial date. “Absolutely, the parents can fight that, but the issue is once the kids are 14-years-old, they have the right and opportunity to be heard by the courts,” David T. Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com. “The court can hear from them in many different ways, either by letter, interview by a third party, it could be in chambers with a court reporter. And it depends on what the court wants to do, their age and maturity.

“Maddox is 17, and technically he’s a minor, he’s more than old enough and mature enough to clearly state his wishes and desires,” David adds. “Pax technically can at 14, but judges typically aren’t going to allow it because they want to keep the kids out of this as much as possible.”

However, it’s not like the children don’t have a say in their fate. “A judge would also look at where the parents want the kids to live,” says David. “If Brad wanted to stay in Los Angeles and Angelina wants to live in London, that would factor into the decision because a judge might want to let the kids live in the same place they were raised.” Interesting. Here’s hoping that in the end — after all the in-fighting and legal mud-slinging is done — that the kids are happy, safe and have a healthy relationship with both their parents.