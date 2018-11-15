Amy Schumer Hospitalized For Pregnancy Nausea & Cancels Show: Is She OK?

Amy Schumer was hospitalized with nausea, which meant she had to cancel a stand-up performance in Texas! Find out her current condition here!

Amy Schumer was forced to cancel a stand-up performance in Dallas, Texas at the Winspear Opera House after experiencing some pregnancy complications, according to TMZ. However, thankfully both Amy and her baby are doing just fine and are in healthy conditions. Apparently, the comedian had experienced some nausea, which is a common issue that many soon-to-be moms experience in the second trimester of pregnancies.

We reported earlier how after her big pregnancy announcement, most of Amy’s friends were not surprised in the least over her excited news. “Amy always wanted to start her own family, so she’s really excited,” a source close to Amy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The pregnancy didn’t come as a surprise at all to friends close to her, she has been talking about it since before she got married.”

Amy was previously hospitalized on April 27 for a nasty kidney infection. “Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection,” she captioned her hospital room pictures. “I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go.”

