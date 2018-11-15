Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece, 18, Laid To Rest After 1 Week After Shooting: ‘I’ll Miss You’

Eight days after the horrific shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed that her niece has been laid to rest. Here’s the ‘Sister, Sister’ star’s tribute to Alaina Housley.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 40, posted a new tribute to her deceased niece Alaina Housley on Nov. 15, this one the most bittersweet of all. The former Sister, Sister star revealed that Alaina, who was the youngest victim of the Nov. 7 Borderline Bar & Grill shooting at the age of 18, has finally been laid to rest. “Today we lay you to rest sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile,” she wrote alongside an Instagram post. “Until we meet again💕.” Regarding the quote she chose — which you can read below — she wrote, “This quote was sent to me by my friend David. When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it.” View the special message below.

Tamera has been vocal about the tragedy ever since she lost her niece, who was one of 12 young victims that lost their lives to a merciless shooter in Thousand Oaks, Calif. She and husband Adam Housley, along with Alaina’s father, Arik Housley, even sat down for an interview on Nov. 12, explaining why they haven’t addressed gun control. “I would love for this situation to be a catalyst for change. But I don’t automatically want to make it political, cause when you do that, you shut people out,” Tamera said on CBS This Morning. “I think if we can make it about mankind, we start with ourselves. You start with decency, you start with imagining, ‘Wait a minute, what if that was my child, or my niece, or my cousin?’ It will get you in a place of just having some sort of human decency. When you focus on that, then you naturally want to start change.”

One fan misconstrued The Real co-host’s grieving process as dancing around politics, a rude presumption that Tamera quickly dismissed — you can read her full clapback here. Instead of engaging in political banter, Alaina’s family has instead chosen to create a foundation, Alaina’s Voice, and a corresponding fundraiser on GoFundMe. The movement advocates for kindness, uniting the U.S., and to stop the media from “celebratizing the shooters,” as it condemned some outlets for sharing videos of shootings.

Alaina was a freshman at Pepperdine University, enjoying a night out at the Borderline Bar’s country college night before the tragic event occurred. “We believe that there is a message that’s out there,” Alaina’s father, Arik, said of his loss on CBS This Morning. “To us, it’s to be kind to one another. It’s to put down your technology, put down your phones and look at somebody and have a conversation. It’s not about gun control; this message is about doing something bigger, to be with your community, to love one another.”