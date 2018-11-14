Wendy Williams Reminds Rob Kardashian She Warned Him Chyna Would Use Him
Wendy Williams blames Rob Kardashian for his child support battle with Blac Chyna! She hit him with the good ole ‘I told you so’ and said he knew what he was getting himself into when dealing with Chyna!
Did Wendy Williams, 54, predict the awful outcome of Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna‘s relationship? The talk show host weighed in on Rob and Chyna’s ongoing child support battle, and Wendy reminded him that she knew Chyna, 30, would “use” him. Wendy explained how in Rob’s recent legal docs, he claims he didn’t appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians because he suffered emotional damage after Chyna filed a restraining order against him. The host sympathized with Rob, saying, “You know what, he does have a point! ”
“I can picture that [happening], and then I guess you started eating a lot and became unappealing to look at, Rob,” Wendy declared. “It’s about how you carry yourself, you can’t walk around in flip flops and tube socks and dirty sweatpants and a stretched out t-shirt and think people are going to buy what you’re selling.”