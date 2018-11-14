Wendy Williams Reminds Rob Kardashian She Warned Him Chyna Would Use Him

Wendy Williams blames Rob Kardashian for his child support battle with Blac Chyna! She hit him with the good ole ‘I told you so’ and said he knew what he was getting himself into when dealing with Chyna!

Did Wendy Williams, 54, predict the awful outcome of Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna‘s relationship? The talk show host weighed in on Rob and Chyna’s ongoing child support battle, and Wendy reminded him that she knew Chyna, 30, would “use” him. Wendy explained how in Rob’s recent legal docs, he claims he didn’t appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians because he suffered emotional damage after Chyna filed a restraining order against him. The host sympathized with Rob, saying, “You know what, he does have a point! ”

“I can picture that [happening], and then I guess you started eating a lot and became unappealing to look at, Rob,” Wendy declared. “It’s about how you carry yourself, you can’t walk around in flip flops and tube socks and dirty sweatpants and a stretched out t-shirt and think people are going to buy what you’re selling.”

Wendy continued: “I’ll tell you, I could not buy an Arthur George sock, knowing that it’s Rob. You could’ve stayed on the show and made some money, but you chose to leave. You could’ve stayed on the show and exposed Chyna for what she is, but you chose to leave. Now, the winner is Chyna and I told you when you first met this girl that she’s going to use you. Now, she’s flaunting her wealth!”

In the legal docs, Rob claims he can no longer afford to pay Chyna thousands of dollars in child support. As a result, he wants her to pay him since he alleges she’s making more money than him!

The reality star and his legal team argue that Chyna has gained from her public drama with him. They also allege that Chyna has admittedly upped her income to 7-figures. Chyna is a “model and entrepreneur,” Rob states. “She has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity.”

Well, Wendy thinks this is obvious! “Duh, her career took off! I mean, you took her straight from the pole and so you knew what you were getting into,” she said. “And, when you meet her mother and know she comes from a family of pole workers… Chyna probably never loved you! He was so adamant about being with her that he ignored his sisters, his mother Kris [Jenner]… And, that’s what you get!”