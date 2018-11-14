These mommy models are used to showing some skin, and they bared all when they were expecting. Take a look at the VS angels’ beautiful budding bellies!

Many Victoria’s Secret models have flaunted their baby bumps on the runway, so it’s no surprise that they love baring their bellies off of the catwalk as well! Candice Swanepoel, 30, is one Angel in particular who loves putting her pregnancy on display. The mother of two, who shares Anaca and Ariel with Hermann Nicolo, 36, has hit the beach multiple times in a bikini while expecting. She’s also taken tons of shots of her belly up close and personal, showed her baby bump off in a nude maternity pic, and hit the streets in a crop top. Even after giving birth, Candice has still chosen to share just as much with her fans. Who could forget all of the breastfeeding photos the South African model has posted over the years?

But Candice is far from the only model to be so open about her pregnancy. In fact, Doutzen Kroes, 33, and Miranda Kerr, 35, have both gone topless for gorgeous black-and-white maternity shoots. Behati Prinsloo, 30, on the other hand, has found much more casual ways to show off her baby bump. The model, who has been married to Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, 39, since 2014, has shared multiple Instagram selfies of her baby bump. It’s impossible to decide which one was the cutest — her relaxing poolside pic or her mirror selfie in a sports bra and sweats. She once even stepped out in a tiny tee that gave a glimpse of her budding belly. Aw!

Other stunning VS models like Alessandra Ambrosio, 37, and Gisele Bundchen, 38, have followed this bare baby bump trend. It makes sense that these model moms wouldn’t be afraid to show some skin during their pregnancies. We love how proud they are of their baby bumps and hope more VS Angels follow in their footsteps!