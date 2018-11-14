Tom Schwartz Admits Lisa Vanderpump Needs ‘A Break’ After Report Claims She’s Leaving ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump may be saying farewell to ‘RHOBH’! The queen bee of the Beverly Hills franchise is allegedly leaving — and her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Tom Schwartz is here for it.

Vanderpump Rules hunk Tom Schwartz has his boss’s back. Tom, who went from being Lisa Vanderpump’s staffer at Pump restaurant in Beverly Hills to her business partner in hot new West Hollywood eatery Tom Tom, thinks she needs a break from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Speaking to HollywoodLife.com on Nov. 13 at the Childhelp Hollywood Heroes Benefit at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills, Tom told us EXCLUSIVELY that Lisa has a lot on her plate. Although Tom didn’t officially confirm that Lisa is leaving the series after Season 9, he did tell us he thinks that handing in her walking papers to the producers of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills would be good for her.

“I’m totally putting words in her mouth her and just totally speculating but I feel like she just needs a little break, she works so hard. She’s got like 8 or 9 businesses. She’s a mother as well and an entrepreneur, and she’s involved in all kinds of charities and I feel she needs a little time for herself. But I could be wrong, but I’m always rooting for Lisa. I love her and I appreciate everything she’s done for us,” he said. It looks like Tom and Lisa may very well be on the same page because E! News claims that the upcoming ninth season will “very likely” be the last for the 58-year-old matriarch.

We can’t say that we are exactly shocked that Lisa wants to leave RHOBH. The clues that she might pull out have been plentiful. From her refusing to film with the rest of the cast earlier this season. To her very glaring absence from co-star Camille Grammer’s Hawaiian wedding last month. At this point the more shocking move would be for Lisa to stay. Of course she could always pull a NeNe Leakes and return at a later date, because there’s no doubt RHOBH fans will be devastated to see her go.