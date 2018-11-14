‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Will Have Kids ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Will Katie and her husband be the first ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast members to welcome a little one? Here’s what Tom had to say to HL exclusively about their pregnancy plans!

Was Stassi Schroeder, 30, right? The Vanderpump Rules star guessed that Tom Schwartz, 36, and Katie Maloney, 31, might be the first of the Bravo show’s stars to have a baby — and it sounds like she was on the right track! “I don’t want to be an old rickety dad so it will be sooner rather than later,” Tom told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY when asked about their baby plans. “It’s something we are definitely talking about.” And while he admitted that Katie isn’t pregnant yet, he said, “We’re always practicing.” LOL! We can’t wait to see these two move into that exciting next chapter of their relationship, but until then, the reality stars have big plans.

“We are going to have kids, but when it’s going to happen I don’t know,” Tom said. “I haven’t seen the world yet, and I want to see the world before the kids. Like, for instance, we’re going to go to Japan for a few weeks very soon, and I’m really excited. I only got my passport not long ago so I have to make up for lost time.” Sounds like these two, who tied the knot in 2016, are really thinking things through before they start a family, and we love that! For now, he’s got a “beautiful business baby” to worry about — his restaurant! The reality star gushed over Tom Tom, which he co-owns with Tom Sandoval, 35. “Sometimes I still pinch myself to see if this is all a dream,” he said.

So with the brakes on a baby for now, will Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 29, step up to the plate? Tom admitted that he thinks the engaged pair will be the first Vanderpump Rules cast members with a baby on board.

Only time will tell! But whatever the case, we can’t wait to watch it all play out on Bravo.