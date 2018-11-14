Thomas Rhett Can’t Stop Giggling After Kiss From Wife Lauren During CMAs Performance

Such a precious PDA moment! Thomas couldn’t keep his cool when he scored a smooch from his wife mid-song at the CMA Awards. Take a look!

Thomas Rhett, 28, may have delivered an incredibly fun performance of his single “Life Changes” at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, but a sweet moment with his wife stole the show. The country singer was walking down the aisle to the stage, hugging audience members as he went, when he got to his wife Lauren Akins, 29. She didn’t just return her husband’s hug, but planted a kiss on his cheek — and after that, neither one of them could stop smiling! How adorable is that?

Thomas may be nominated for Album, Male Artist and Music Video of the year, but he’s clearly leaving a winner no matter what. And to think we thought he and Lauren reached peak cuteness on the red carpet! The artist and his wife showed up side by side, posing for pics with matching smiles. While Thomas was wearing a sharp navy blue suit with a bow tie, his wife was glam as could be in a pink off-the-shoulder gown with a feathery skirt. So stunning!

From their outfits to their performance PDA, this couple has been killing it! But they weren’t the only loved-up pairs to arrive at the awards show this year.

Early front-runner for the most adorable moment of the #CMAawards: Thomas Rhett hugging his wife Lauren Atkins during his performance of "Life Changes." 😍 #CMAsOn2 pic.twitter.com/WK8JuMQzra — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 15, 2018

Chris Lane, for instance, showed up with his new lady love — none other than former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell. The two made their red carpet debut at the BMI Awards the night before and looked incredible posing for pics together. But as cute as they were at the CMAs, especially with the reality star’s sparkly orange dress with sexy cutouts, nothing could top Thomas and Lauren’s PDA moment.

Maybe we’ll see more of that action in other performances? Kelsea Ballerini still has yet to perform, as well as the Pistol Annies and Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line.