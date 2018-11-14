Lindsay Ell, Kacey Musgraves & More Celebs Get Ready For The CMA Awards – See Pics

It’s the time of year when Nashville’s finest dust off their cowboy hats and boots and get ready for the CMAs. We’ve got pics of some stars doing just that!

Who doesn’t love dressing up for a big night out? When it comes to pairing cowboy hats and boots, with sequins and rhinestones, nobody does it better than the country singers in Nashville. That’s right, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley and their pals are getting ready for this year’s Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) in style and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

“Criminal” singer Lindsay Ell, 29, shared a Boomerang clip of herself after her hair was styled for the big night. Over on Instagram she showed fans what her tousled, long blonde locks looked like before she hit the red carpet. Hours earlier she shared a clip with fans showing her getting her exercise in by doing push-ups. Fast-forward three more hours and it was makeup time – just enough and not too much to pull her look together.

Over on her Instagram page Kacey Musgraves, 30, posted a clip of her, barefaced with a towel wrapped around her head on her Instagram Stories feed. She was just starting her glam process. Hours later she shared the results of the whole process, as she stepped on the red carpet with a dramatic look – bone straight jet black hair, ruby red lips and an ebony pantsuit.

Katie Stevens, 25, got her prep in early by getting her hair cut one day before the CMAs. She posted a selfie of herself on her Instagram page with the caption, “A winter chop by @erin_mckay.” Twenty-four hours later The Bold Type star styled her hair by going from straight to wavy. Posing in a jaw-droppingly gorgeous black cocktail dress, she posted a pic of her looking hot at the event, adding the caption, “Baby’s first #CMAAwards.”

Actress and singer Alicia Witt looked stunning in a drop dead gorgeous floor length red dress. The flame-haired artist gave fans a glimpse of her elegant look on her Instagram Stories feed too. Her poor dog Ernest clearly felt left out though because he posed for a photo by sitting on her dress, seemingly refusing to leave. Alicia captioned the pic, “Ernest wants to come to the #cmaawards too.” Of course he does! So do we! Check out the results of the celebs’ prepping by scrolling through our CMA Awards red carpet gallery above.