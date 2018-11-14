WWE Icon Shawn Michaels On Working With The Miz On ‘The Marine 6’: He Was ‘Phenomenal’

As a WWE legend, Shawn Michaels knows a thing or two about tagging with Superstars, and he EXCLUSIVELY tells us that working with Becky Lynch and The Miz on ‘The Marine 6’ was an absolute ‘blast.’

From his early days in the WWE, where he tagged with Marty Jannetty as part of The Rockers, to his recent return to action alongside Triple H at Crown Jewel, Shawn Michaels knows how important it is to have a good partner. Thankfully, Shawn had two of the WWE’s best for The Marine 6: Close Quarters. Shawn – aka the “Heartbreak Kid” or HBK – plays Luke Trapper, joining Jack Carter (Mike “The Miz” Mizanin) to rescue a kidnapped girl from a gang of international criminals headed up by Maddy Hayes (Becky Lynch). As Shawn EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, when it came to filming this new movie – currently out now on Blu-Ray – he couldn’t have picked a better pair of partners.

“It was very fun,” Shawn tells HollywoodLife.com. “That was, honestly, my real first time getting to meet and know Becky, which was a blast. She was phenomenal in the role of Maddy, if you ask me. As much as I enjoy doing the movies and everything else, it’s obviously, the time and the relationships that you get with people you might not ordinarily have that opportunity to do so. They’re a different generation than me, so getting to know both her and Mike a little bit better was a blast.”

As for The Miz, HBK had nothing but praise for his Marine 6 costar. “Mike and I knew each other and I have to say that he was such a pro on this,” Shawn tells HollywoodLife.com. “This has been his franchise, his baby, the entire time and he led by example. He was really just phenomenal to work with. We had chemistry right away, and that was all due to him. He made me feel very comfortable and was very open and giving as far as advice and helping me understand what it was … because, again, I’d never done an action film, and so I really didn’t know what it was you did and you didn’t do.

“He was great working with me and not being afraid to take the few days off to go over the choreography for all the fight scenes,” Shawn says that it was a “great experience” to work alongside The Miz, especially since filming of The Marine 6 took place when Miz and his wife, Maryse, were expecting their first child together. “I was unbelievably pleased with the fact that he was as giving of his time as he was during this film, because he’s a busy guy. I mean heck, they had a baby on the way and he was just phenomenal throughout this entire experience.”

Though Shawn Michaels has accomplished so much inside the ring – winning practically every championship in the WWF/WWE and being inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2011 – he hasn’t appeared in a lot of movies. Yet, as he tells HollywoodLife.com, that may change after The Marine 6. “I enjoyed the acting in every sense. I just recently got to play a role in an independent film, a very serious drama, and so I now feel like I’ve sort of gotten my feet wet in a number of different genres in the acting world,” says Shawn. “it’s just been a blast. So, I very much enjoy the process.”

“It’s something that clearly if doors open, I’m going to walk through them,” he adds, “but that’s a world issue now. You don’t decide how much you want to work, it’s the world that dictates how much you work, but if the opportunities come up, I’m certainly going to take them. It’s very interesting and it’s a great deal of fun to learn and try to get better at.”

The Marine 6: Close Quarters is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.

This interview has been edited.