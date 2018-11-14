‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jumps In A Hot Tub With Another Woman — Did He Cheat On Jen?

It’s not the best idea for a taken man to share a hot tub with another woman, and that’s exactly what Ronnie Ortiz-Magro did in a sneak peek clip for the Nov. 15 episode of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation.’ Get ready to cringe with his housemates.

Ronnie-Ortiz Magro, 32, steps into the danger zone in the Nov. 15 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, as seen in the sneak peak clip below. He breaks a relationship commandment by sharing a hot tub, the place where all sexy action goes down in movies, with a woman who isn’t his girlfriend and baby mama, Jen Harley, 31! Yes, again. The MTV star tries to reassure us no fishy business will go down before the shocking scene plays out. “Listen, I’ve seen a lot of girls in bathing suits. I’ve seen a lot of girls without bathing suits,” he tells the show’s confession camera. “So, another girl in a bathing suit isn’t really that tempting and I’m not going to go down that road again.”

But his housemates doubt those words as Angelina Pivarnick’s friend, Lindsay, emerges in a bikini that does wonders to highlight her curves. “Ronnie is getting a weird look in his eye around Jewish Barbie,” Vinny Guadagnino says, as Ronnie ogles his co-star’s friend. “I know this look. Usually that leads to bad decisions. This is not good.” Only Ronnie follows Lindsay to the hot tub outside, and the situation turns even more alarming. “So you’re still not single, yet?” the beautiful newcomer asks, referring to Ronnie’s rocky relationship with Jen. Watch the rest of the clip below to find out if that question triggers some hot tub action!

We could feel the pheromones from our computer screens, which made us ask Pauly D’s question from Thursday’s episode: “Did you not see what Ronnie went through in Miami? How could you do that again?” Let’s rewind to the April episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the events in which temporarily ended Ronnie and Jen’s romance. After a wild night of clubbing in Miami, he invited multiple women back to the show’s house. He winded up in a hot tub with one of them, all while Jen was still seven months pregnant at the time! The MTV star denied that any cheating went down, however.

We at least know Ronnie and Jen’s off-again, on-again relationship is now on a better trajectory. After they had a couple’s teeth-whitening date at the Unforgettable Smile clinic on Nov. 12, Ronnie told a Radar Online reporter that he and Jen “are getting along,” while she added that “We’re good this week.” The turbulent lovers, who were once involved in an alleged car-related altercation in July, share a 7-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.