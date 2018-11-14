Roger Mathews Insists He & JWoww Are ‘Working On’ Marriage Despite Her Finding Him ‘Repulsive’

The glass is half full for Roger Mathews! He fully believes that his and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s marriage is ‘fixable,’ even after that one questionable comment…find out if the ‘Jersey Shore’ star actually thinks Roger is ‘repulsive.’

Roger Mathews, 43, has high hopes for the fate of his marital status! He wrote that Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, “finds me repulsive” in an Instagram comment that circulated the news on Nov. 13, but it looks like it was a joke after all. He brought JWoww, who filed for divorce on Sept. 12, to DreamWorks’ Trolls the Experience in New York City on Nov. 14, along with an optimistic attitude and their two children Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. “We’re here as a family today,” he told Us Weekly at the event. “We’re working on things yeah, absolutely. We spent eight years together so…I feel like there’s nothing that’s not fixable in our situation.” Roger, who married JWoww in October 2015, even commented on the headlines that resulted from the self-deprecating comment he left under Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Nov. 9 Instagram post.

“We saw that on the way up here. I hesitate to make a comment because it seems like everything is taken out of context but I’m a real comedian. So don’t take anything I say serious,” he revealed to Us. There you have it — JWoww has a higher opinion of Roger than what he originally claimed! ”I don’t get upset, it comes with the territory. I know what I signed up for but I just think we live in a world with fake news where people put out stuff that’s not true, to get listeners to tune in or read or whatever,” he continued. Roger then invited the world to “judge” because his family knows “what’s going on in [their] own house.” Yup, Roger’s not giving up on this marriage.

Roger has been riding the optimism train ever since JWoww filed those divorce papers, which claimed that there was “no prospect of reconciliation.” In addition to vowing he’ll “win [his] wife back,” as he declared in an Instagram video on Sept. 27, he celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a throwback picture of their nuptials on Oct. 18, followed by a family Halloween portrait. Despite the united front they’ve put on for the public, we’re not getting our hopes up too high! “JWoww is over Roger and as far as she is concerned, they aren’t getting back together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY claimed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 13. As for the Halloween picture, our source explained that “Jenni arranged a Halloween family photo shoot for daughter Meilani over the weekend because she’s obsessed with Disney and Moana, but that’s the only reason she did it.”

“She’ll continue to put together family functions and it gives Roger hope, but there’s really no chance she will get back together with him,” our source continued. Aww. Well, never say never!