Interview
Hollywood Life

Roger Mathews Insists He & JWoww Are ‘Working On’ Marriage Despite Her Finding Him ‘Repulsive’

Roger Mathews JWoww Working On Marriage
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews Little Dreams Foundation Gala, Miami Beach, USA - 09 Dec 2017
Jenni "JWoww" Farley, left, and Roger Mathews attend WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" party in New York. On, Farley gave birth to her first child. MTV officials say Meilani Alexandra Mathews _ who weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces _ was born at 12:49 p.m. Sunday. A representative for Farley said both mother and daughter are doing well. The child's father is Farley's fiance, Roger Mathews People JWoww, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2014
Jenni J-Woww Farley and Roger Mathews 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 13 Apr 2014
Jenni J-Woww Farley and Roger Mathews MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals, New York, America - 25 Aug 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

The glass is half full for Roger Mathews! He fully believes that his and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s marriage is ‘fixable,’ even after that one questionable comment…find out if the ‘Jersey Shore’ star actually thinks Roger is ‘repulsive.’

Roger Mathews, 43, has high hopes for the fate of his marital status! He wrote that Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, “finds me repulsive” in an Instagram comment that circulated the news on Nov. 13, but it looks like it was a joke after all. He brought JWoww, who filed for divorce on Sept. 12, to DreamWorks’ Trolls the Experience in New York City on Nov. 14, along with an optimistic attitude and their two children Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. “We’re here as a family today,” he told Us Weekly at the event. “We’re working on things yeah, absolutely. We spent eight years together so…I feel like there’s nothing that’s not fixable in our situation.” Roger, who married JWoww in October 2015, even commented on the headlines that resulted from the self-deprecating comment he left under Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Nov. 9 Instagram post.

“We saw that on the way up here. I hesitate to make a comment because it seems like everything is taken out of context but I’m a real comedian. So don’t take anything I say serious,” he revealed to Us. There you have it — JWoww has a higher opinion of Roger than what he originally claimed! ”I don’t get upset, it comes with the territory. I know what I signed up for but I just think we live in a world with fake news where people put out stuff that’s not true, to get listeners to tune in or read or whatever,” he continued. Roger then invited the world to “judge” because his family knows “what’s going on in [their] own house.” Yup, Roger’s not giving up on this marriage.

Roger has been riding the optimism train ever since JWoww filed those divorce papers, which claimed that there was “no prospect of reconciliation.” In addition to vowing he’ll “win [his] wife back,” as he declared in an Instagram video on Sept. 27, he celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a throwback picture of their nuptials on Oct. 18, followed by a family Halloween portrait. Despite the united front they’ve put on for the public, we’re not getting our hopes up too high! “JWoww is over Roger and as far as she is concerned, they aren’t getting back together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY claimed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 13. As for the Halloween picture, our source explained that “Jenni arranged a Halloween family photo shoot for daughter Meilani over the weekend because she’s obsessed with Disney and Moana, but that’s the only reason she did it.”

Roger Mathews left a controversial comment underneath Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Instagram post on Nov. 9, leaving many to wonder if Jenni “JWoww” Farley actually finds him repulsive.

“She’ll continue to put together family functions and it gives Roger hope, but there’s really no chance she will get back together with him,” our source continued. Aww. Well, never say never!