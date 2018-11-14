Rob Kardashian Forced To Move Back In With Mom Kris Jenner As He Claims He’s $300K In Debt

Rob Kardashian is back in Kris Jenner’s nest as his income continues to dwindle amid his child support battle with ex Blac Chyna, according to his court documents. And we have EXCLUSIVE details on how the feud has affected him!

Rob Kardashian’s money feud with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 30, is getting so bad, it supposedly landed him back in Kris Jenner’s house. Even more of the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s court documents have come forward, and in the newly surfaced papers, Rob blamed a hefty debt for making him lose his title as a homeowner. “As of January 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000, which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2017 tax liabilities,” Rob said in a Feb. 22 court declaration that Us Weekly obtained on Nov. 14. “I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home.”

Kris not only gave her son a roof, but also “capital” for his failing Arthur George sock line, which he launched at the end of 2012. His 63-year-old mom intervened “with capital to keep it afloat,” and she now has a “50 percent share in the company.” Rob’s financial and relationship woes have not only affected his home ownership, but his personality and health, too. “Rob is still struggling to recover from his relationship with Chyna, he hasn’t been himself since,” a source close to the father EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Rob split from Chyna in December 2016, but their post-relationship drama was still publicized as Chyna filed a domestic violence restraining order against him in July 2017. He also used the defamatory restraining order, which Chyna filed after he posted her nude photos to social media in July 2017, as a reason the media “scrutinized” him in his court documents.

“He has been going through a challenging time since breaking up with Chyna on every aspect of his life,” our source continues. “Mentally, physically and emotionally, Rob has been facing some of the biggest challenges of his life the last several months. He has been back to exercising less, eating more and working less too, he is in a tough spot.” It’s sad news to hear, considering that we recently celebrated a milestone in Rob’s health in October: he reportedly lost 30-50 pounds! Amid all the drama that’s draining Rob, his 2-year-old daughter with Chyna, Dream, keeps him going.

“Having Dream in his life regularly has been his biggest and only source of happiness,” our source reveals. “He also credits his daughter with being his source of inspiration to persevere. Rob has decided to step back from his family’s reality show and focus instead on his health and recovering from his messy split with Chyna.” Rob stated in his court documents that he opted out of his family’s show after he leaked Chyna’s nude photos, and our source adds, “Rob’s privacy is important to him as he battles his demons to keep it all together.” But we know that Chyna would scoff at Rob’s side of the story, after she claimed that she receives “no child support” under a now-deleted Instagram video on Nov. 13 — read our exclusive details of Chyna’s argument!