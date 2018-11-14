The next great hip hop song has arrived! Drunken Tiger’s new album features the track ‘Timeless’ with BTS member RM, and the song is LIT. Fans are loving this epic tune. Listen now!

“Timeless” is truly timeless because we’re going to be listening to this Drunken Tiger and RM collaboration forever! Tiger JK’s final album as Drunken Tiger, Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth Of Tiger JK, features an an amazing track with BTS member RM. The song is all kinds of epic. “It’s the most unique as well as the most traditional hip hop song. I think it’s RM’s best track,” Tiger JK said in a statement, according to AllKPop.com.

Once the song was released, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. Seriously, it’s that good. One fan tweeted, “Joons verse in timeless is giving me old skool hip hop vibes and i’m living for it # DrunkenTigerxRM.” Another wrote, “Timeless deserves to win the best hip hop song of the year at k-award shows because it’s ACTUALLY hip hop.” Fans really love the hip hop vibe, that’s for sure! “It’s classic hip hop. It truly is Timeless. Congrats to @DrunkenTigerJK and # RM on a fabulous song. They really did take us back in time and into the future at once,” one fan tweeted. We totally agree!

Timeless deserves to win the best hip hop song of the year at k-award shows because it’s ACTUALLY hip hop #DrunkenTigerxRM @BTS_twt — 𝓎𝓊𝓂𝒾𝒾 ♡ (@yuphoriia) November 14, 2018

It’s so good. It’s classic hip hop. It truly is Timeless. Congrats to @DrunkenTigerJK and #RM on a fabulous song. They really did take us back in time and into the future at once. #DrunkenTigerxRM pic.twitter.com/qRxmhWhjCE — Miche (@MicheBangtan) November 14, 2018

Drunken Tiger X dropped Nov. 14 and there are 24 tracks and 6 skits. Other artists featured on the album include SEVENTEEN’s Vernon, Kim Jong Kook, HaHa, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won, and Defconn. So, yeah, this album is totally lit. RM recently dropped a new mixtape titled Mono, and he’s staying busy with BTS taking over the world. He just keeps on blessing us with new music. Keep it up, RM!