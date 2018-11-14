‘RHOBH’ Cast In ‘Total Disbelief’ After Report Claims Lisa Vanderpump’s Leaving The Series

Lisa Vanderpump will ‘very likely’ leave ‘RHOBH’ at the end of Season 9, but despite obvious conflicts with her co-stars, the ladies are shocked by her decision!

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is reportedly contemplating a departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The British restaurateur made headlines on Nov. 14 after rumors swirled that she planned to walk away from the hit Bravo reality show. And while the final decision to leave still seems to be up in the air, Lisa’s fellow cast members – Kyle Richards, 49, Lisa Rinna, 55, Erika Jayne, 47, Dorit Kemsley, 42, and Teddi Mellencamp, 37 – are in “total disbelief” over the entire situation. A source close to Lisa EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that feelings of “being excluded” from the other Housewives contributed to her possible departure.

“Every year Lisa says she’s going to quit the show, but this year friends are finally starting to believe her,” the friend revealed. “After every season, Lisa takes time and thinks about all of the fun times she’s had and doesn’t want to walk away, but this time, it’s different.” Lisa reportedly refused to film the upcoming season 9 with her co-stars. Additionally, she didn’t join the other women during a recent cast trip to France, and also skipped out on Camille Grammer‘s wedding in Hawaii on Oct. 20. “Lisa has been feeling beyond excluded for months now and the target of the drama from her fellow RHOBH cast members and she simply had enough,” the insider added. “She really feels like her friends are not being loyal friends to her, which is what really is making her feel her time on the show, and with the franchise, is coming to a close. She wants to focus on the positive things in her life like her new business endeavors. This last year was the hardest year she ever had with her brother’s death. She hasn’t been herself and it’s been hard for her to bounce back.”

“She’s been saying since the summer she’s done and this time everyone believes her. She hasn’t seen the other ladies in months. Don’t expect to see her anywhere but Vanderpump Rules on Bravo,” the pal continued. “The ladies are emotional over the rumors that Lisa will be leaving the show. Some feel relieved, others are sad, while others are in total disbelief. They don’t think she will go through with actually leaving the show that she loves so much for so long. With Lisa skipping out already on so many show events, the cast feel in a way Lisa is already checking out of this season. They all have a job to do and it bothers them that she is not putting in her share, but they get it, she is going through a lot.” Lisa has been suffering from grief over the recent loss of her brother who died right before filming season 9 began. She also has a very full plate as she stars in her own spin-off show Vanderpump Rules which focuses on the young staff employees of her restaurants, Sur and Pump – both located in West Hollywood. The same day rumors spread that Lisa was departing from RHOBH, the entrepreneur also announced her latest endeavor, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden located at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas which is set to open in early 2019.