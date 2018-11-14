NeNe Leakes Is ‘So Over’ Kenya Moore ‘Crying Out For Attention’ After ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘Move On’

She’s had enough! Nene thinks that Kenya should ‘stop clinging’ to ‘RHOA’ now that she’s left the Bravo show, a source says.

Kenya Moore, 47, may have left Real Housewives of Atlanta this summer after six seasons, but her ex-costar Nene Leakes, 50, reportedly thinks she’s having a hard time letting the reality show go. “Nene is honestly so over Kenya,” a source close to the star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She really doesn’t have a problem with her until she tries to cry out for attention, which is what Nene felt she did Sunday by posting a photo of her daughter during the RHOA episode. Nene feels like Kenya needs to let go of the fact that she’s not on Housewives anymore and move on and by doing this she’s just trying to stay relevant.” Recall Kenya announced that she’d given birth just before the season 11 premiere, then shared the first pic of baby Brooklyn’s hand right before the next week’s episode. Coincidence? Nene sure doesn’t think so.

“Nene felt like it was taking away attention from the other girls and the show itself and they deserved to have their moment,” the insider added. “She is genuinely happy for Kenya but feels she needs to just move on and stop clinging to the Housewives franchise since she’s not really on the show anymore.” The reality star made this clear when she posted a crying laughing emoji to her Instagram account just after Kenya’s baby pic went up. “I can’t wit the calculations on Sunday’s,” Nene wrote. “#thethirstisreal #weseeyou#wacksh*t.”

If the other housewives on the Bravo show feel the same way, they haven’t said so — yet — but we’re keeping an eye out!

The crazy thing is, if Kenya really is trying to steal the spotlight from the Bravo show with her strategic social media posts, it might just be working. After the former Miss USA was asked to take a pay cut and consequently left the show, RHOA‘s season 11 premiere had 20 percent less viewers than the one before.