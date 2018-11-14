Miranda Lambert Slams Sexism In Music: ‘I Had To Sing With Someone With A Penis’ To Hit No. 1

Miranda Lambert doesn’t appreciate that a man, AKA Jason Aldean, may have boosted her music stats! Their collab ‘Drowns the Whiskey’ ended her top-charting dry spell, a coincidence that she found suspicious.

Miranda Lambert, 35, may be a nominee for the 2018 CMAs’ prestigious Female Vocalist of the Year award, an honor she’s already earned seven times — but her chart history doesn’t reflect this! She had to wait nearly five years before one of her songs finally topped Billboard’s Country Airplay, and it was her collaboration with Jason Aldean, “Drowns The Whiskey,” that did it on Aug. 25. Miranda’s not upset, but she blames sexism. “Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a No. 1,” she told The Washington Post in her November interview. “I do like this person, Jason Aldean, a lot…so it was a great song with an old friend.” But Miranda pointed out statistics she found strange.

“It is interesting that I haven’t had even a Top 20 in a long, long time,” she continued. “And then it goes No. 1 because it’s a dude.” Aside from “Drowns The Whiskey,” her most recent chart-toppers include “Vice” (peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs in 2016) and her collab track with Carrie Underwood, “Somethin’ Bad” (peaked at No. 1 on the same chart in 2014). However, she’s seen high numbers on the Country Streaming Songs chart, as “Little Red Wagon” nabbed the chart’s No. 1 spot in 2015, while “Tin Man” landed at No. 19 in 2017. But Miranda doesn’t need to be reminded of her success, as she pointed out the dough her tracks have raked in!

“But you know — if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I’d probably triple it on record sales,” she continued to tell The Washington Post. “So it doesn’t matter.” The real numbers — AKA the numbers in her checking account — don’t lie! She’s earned “double-digit millions” off her talent, Forbes reported on Aug. 14. However, we’re still excited to see Miranda and Jason perform their collaboration track at the Country Music Association’s award show tonight, Nov. 14. The song has been nominated for Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, so it’s guaranteed to be an amazing performance — stay tuned for HollywoodLife’s recap!