Miranda Lambert’s Outfit At CMA Awards: See Her Sexy Jumpsuit

It was a big night for Miranda Lambert! Not only did she perform at the CMA Awards, but she was nominated for some major accolades! See her outfit below!

Miranda Lambert, 35, skipped the red carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards, because she took the stage early in the show to perform her hit song “Drowns the Whiskey,” with Jason Aldean. During the performance, she wore a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross halter neckline. It featured blue sequin flowers on one side. She wore her hair sleek and straight and in a deep side part. She looked stunning on stage! She was beautiful with bronze eyeshadow and a pink lip.

We have a feeling she might change for the rest of the show, and we can’t wait to see her second look! Miranda has four nominations at the CMA Awards, which were held live from Nashville on Nov. 14 — “Drowns the Whiskey” is up for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year. Miranda is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year. “Drowns the Whiskey” is Miranda’s biggest song in many years and she had quite the comeback as to why it’s at the top of the charts.

She just told The Washington Post, “Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a No. 1. I do like this person, Jason Aldean, a lot…so it was a great song with an old friend.” We love that she isn’t afraid to call out sexism in the industry!

Either way, the song is amazing, and she deserves all the success in the world! Good luck to Miranda tonight!