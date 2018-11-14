Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Donald Trump is going to have a field day with this. Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested for felony domestic violence and we’ve got the details.

Donald Trump affair-accuser Stormy Daniels‘ high profile attorney Michael Avenatti is making news of his own and not in a good way. He’s reportedly been arrested on felony domestic violence charges according to TMZ, who report than a confrontation with his estranged wife on Nov. 13 left her “swollen and bruised.” The site reports the two got into it after he “kicked her out of the apartment” in LA’s Century City area. Lisa-Storie Aventatti was reportedly seen on the “sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, ‘I can’t believe you did this to me.'”

The site claims that security brought her back inside the exclusive building and that Michael showed up five minutes later saying “She hit me first” and angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.” The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, but the high-profile attorney was reportedly arrested on Nov. 14 after Lisa went back to the apartment to retrieve her possessions and called police to be on stand by in case things got nasty. That’s when Michael was allegedly arrested and according to the site he is still in police custody. Michael and Lisa married in 2011 but split in 2017.

Michael has been a media fixture representing Stormy in her case against President Trump. The former porn star has maintained that she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about a 2006 affair with the married tycoon just days before the 2016 presidential election. He has since become a high profile media figure on his own, regularly appearing on any and every TV platform that will have him on. He also made headlines when he represented client Julie Swetnick, who alleged that then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh was at a party where where was drugged and gang raped. Her accusations were never heard before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Kavanaugh was later confirmed.